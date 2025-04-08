Sandhill Capital Partners LLC Sells 5,028 Shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Sandhill Capital Partners LLC reduced its stake in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 6.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 68,576 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 5,028 shares during the period. ServiceNow comprises about 5.7% of Sandhill Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Sandhill Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $72,699,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in ServiceNow by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,199,258 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $20,353,517,000 after acquiring an additional 190,430 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,878,900 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $6,232,339,000 after buying an additional 272,506 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,312,571 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,560,890,000 after buying an additional 100,670 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of ServiceNow in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,603,360,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in shares of ServiceNow by 17.4% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,352,111 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,493,520,000 after acquiring an additional 348,187 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.18% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at ServiceNow

In related news, Vice Chairman Nicholas Tzitzon sold 2,945 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $923.72, for a total transaction of $2,720,355.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,370,654.28. This trade represents a 44.66 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jacqueline P. Canney sold 455 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,058.54, for a total value of $481,635.70. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,204,200.58. This represents a 13.07 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,351 shares of company stock valued at $20,050,076 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE NOW opened at $734.62 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $151.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 107.56, a P/E/G ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $909.68 and its 200 day moving average is $979.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 1-year low of $637.99 and a 1-year high of $1,198.09.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The information technology services provider reported $3.67 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.67. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 17.11% and a net margin of 12.97%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 8.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ServiceNow announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, January 29th that authorizes the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the information technology services provider to buy up to 1.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on NOW. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on ServiceNow from $1,300.00 to $1,250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $1,230.00 to $1,050.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 17th. KeyCorp lowered shares of ServiceNow from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Guggenheim reissued a “sell” rating and set a $716.00 price objective on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on ServiceNow from $1,050.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,086.00.

About ServiceNow

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

