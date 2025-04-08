6,769 Shares in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) Bought by Capula Management Ltd

Capula Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 6,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $432,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GIS. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of General Mills by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 4,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in General Mills by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 834,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,211,000 after buying an additional 85,612 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in General Mills by 105.2% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,708,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,552,000 after acquiring an additional 2,926,232 shares during the period. J2 Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of General Mills in the 4th quarter valued at $547,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of General Mills by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 43,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,749,000 after acquiring an additional 5,853 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.71% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GIS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of General Mills from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on General Mills from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on General Mills from $83.00 to $82.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on General Mills from $72.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of General Mills in a report on Monday, March 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.69.

General Mills Price Performance

Shares of NYSE GIS opened at $58.61 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $59.91 and a 200 day moving average of $64.00. The firm has a market cap of $32.31 billion, a PE ratio of 12.74, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.15. General Mills, Inc. has a one year low of $55.15 and a one year high of $75.90.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 19th. The company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $4.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.99 billion. General Mills had a net margin of 13.08% and a return on equity of 27.55%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.17 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Mills Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 10th will be given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 10th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.09%. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.75%.

Insider Transactions at General Mills

In other General Mills news, CEO Jeffrey L. Harmening sold 11,379 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $739,635.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 353,346 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,967,490. This trade represents a 3.12 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

General Mills Company Profile

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and savory snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, unbaked and fully baked frozen dough products, frozen hot snacks, ethnic meals, side dish mixes, frozen breakfast and entrees, nutrition bars, and frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

