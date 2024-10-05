EVI Industries (NYSEAMERICAN:EVI) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

EVI Industries (NYSEAMERICAN:EVI – Get Free Report) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday.

EVI Industries Stock Performance

NYSEAMERICAN EVI opened at $19.55 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $247.89 million, a PE ratio of 52.84 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. EVI Industries has a 52-week low of $14.51 and a 52-week high of $28.65.

EVI Industries (NYSEAMERICAN:EVI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 12th. The industrial products company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter. EVI Industries had a net margin of 1.60% and a return on equity of 4.22%. The company had revenue of $90.15 million during the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On EVI Industries

About EVI Industries

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of EVI Industries by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 765,651 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,486,000 after buying an additional 118,490 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB bought a new position in EVI Industries in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $9,338,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in EVI Industries by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 290,501 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,233,000 after purchasing an additional 23,880 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of EVI Industries by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 188,083 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,559,000 after purchasing an additional 4,918 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of EVI Industries by 53.8% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 73,095 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,820,000 after purchasing an additional 25,570 shares during the last quarter. 37.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EVI Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution, sale, rental, and lease of commercial and industrial laundry and dry-cleaning equipment in the United States, Canada, the Caribbean, and Latin America. The company sells and/or leases commercial laundry equipment specializing in washing, drying, finishing, material handling, water heating, power generation, and water reuse applications.

