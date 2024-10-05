EVI Industries (NYSEAMERICAN:EVI) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

EVI Industries (NYSEAMERICAN:EVI – Get Free Report) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday.
EVI Industries Stock Performance
NYSEAMERICAN EVI opened at $19.55 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $247.89 million, a PE ratio of 52.84 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. EVI Industries has a 52-week low of $14.51 and a 52-week high of $28.65.
EVI Industries (NYSEAMERICAN:EVI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 12th. The industrial products company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter. EVI Industries had a net margin of 1.60% and a return on equity of 4.22%. The company had revenue of $90.15 million during the quarter.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On EVI Industries
About EVI Industries
EVI Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution, sale, rental, and lease of commercial and industrial laundry and dry-cleaning equipment in the United States, Canada, the Caribbean, and Latin America. The company sells and/or leases commercial laundry equipment specializing in washing, drying, finishing, material handling, water heating, power generation, and water reuse applications.
