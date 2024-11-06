FY2024 Earnings Estimate for CVE:ITR Issued By HC Wainwright

Integra Resources Corp. (CVE:ITR – Free Report) – Investment analysts at HC Wainwright lifted their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Integra Resources in a report issued on Thursday, October 31st. HC Wainwright analyst H. Ihle now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.40) per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($0.50). The consensus estimate for Integra Resources’ current full-year earnings is $0.17 per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Integra Resources’ FY2025 earnings at ($0.43) EPS.

ITR has been the topic of several other research reports. Raymond James boosted their price target on Integra Resources from C$2.50 to C$2.75 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Desjardins raised Integra Resources to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st.

Shares of ITR opened at C$1.49 on Monday. Integra Resources has a twelve month low of C$0.86 and a twelve month high of C$1.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.05. The firm has a market capitalization of C$131.81 million, a P/E ratio of -3.04 and a beta of 1.37. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$1.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$1.28.

Integra Resources (CVE:ITR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported C($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.05) by C($0.05).

Integra Resources Corp., a precious metals exploration and development company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in the Great Basin of the Western United States. The company explores for gold and silver deposits. It primarily focuses on developing DeLamar Project located in southwestern Idaho; and the Wildcat and Mountain View Projects located in western Nevada.

