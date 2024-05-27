Team Hewins LLC Makes New $215,000 Investment in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Team Hewins LLC acquired a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 2,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ADM. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 46.6% in the 3rd quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 118,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,949,000 after buying an additional 37,696 shares in the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 1.0% in the third quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 198,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,935,000 after acquiring an additional 1,896 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 3rd quarter worth about $124,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. boosted its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 40.8% in the 3rd quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 26,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,026,000 after purchasing an additional 7,791 shares during the period. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 35.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 11,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $856,000 after purchasing an additional 2,969 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.28% of the company’s stock.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Stock Performance

NYSE ADM opened at $60.49 on Monday. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a fifty-two week low of $50.72 and a fifty-two week high of $87.30. The stock has a market cap of $29.91 billion, a PE ratio of 10.61 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $61.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.51.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Dividend Announcement

Archer-Daniels-Midland ( NYSE:ADM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.11. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 13.87% and a net margin of 3.32%. The business had revenue of $21.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.09 EPS. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s quarterly revenue was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 5.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 16th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.31%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.09%.

Archer-Daniels-Midland declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, March 12th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ADM shares. Citigroup boosted their price target on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. TheStreet downgraded Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $66.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $85.00 to $74.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Fruit Molly L. Strader sold 6,904 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.73, for a total transaction of $419,279.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $519,545.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company engages in the procurement, transportation, storage, processing, and merchandising of agricultural commodities, ingredients, flavors, and solutions in the United States, Switzerland, the Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

See Also

