Research Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for June 17th (AGIO, APRE, ASUR, ATNM, AUTL, AVTE, AXS, BHP, BITF, BRZE)

Posted by on Jun 17th, 2024

Research Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Monday, June 17th:

Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO) had its overweight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald.

Aprea Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APRE) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at HC Wainwright. The firm currently has a $20.00 target price on the stock.

Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR) had its outperform rating reiterated by analysts at Barrington Research. They currently have a $17.00 price target on the stock.

Actinium Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:ATNM) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at HC Wainwright. They currently have a $50.00 price target on the stock.

Autolus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AUTL) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. Needham & Company LLC currently has a $9.00 price target on the stock.

Aerovate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AVTE) was downgraded by analysts at Wedbush from an outperform rating to a neutral rating. The firm currently has $3.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $41.00.

Aerovate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AVTE) was downgraded by analysts at BTIG Research from a buy rating to a neutral rating.

Aerovate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AVTE) had its neutral rating reaffirmed by analysts at Guggenheim.

AXIS Capital (NYSE:AXS) had its outperform rating reissued by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods. The firm currently has a $86.00 price target on the stock.

BHP Group (LON:BHP) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Citigroup Inc..

Bitfarms (NASDAQ:BITF) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at HC Wainwright. The firm currently has a $4.00 target price on the stock.

Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. The firm currently has a $70.00 price target on the stock.

Cabaletta Bio (NASDAQ:CABA) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus. The firm currently has a $32.00 target price on the stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) had its neutral rating reiterated by analysts at Wedbush. The firm currently has a $3,200.00 target price on the stock.

Core Molding Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:CMT) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Co-Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CODX) had its neutral rating reissued by analysts at HC Wainwright. The firm currently has a $2.00 price target on the stock.

Cogent Biosciences (NASDAQ:COGT) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. Needham & Company LLC currently has a $18.00 target price on the stock.

Cogent Biosciences (NASDAQ:COGT) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. They currently have a $19.00 price target on the stock.

Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Truist Financial Co.. Truist Financial Co. currently has a $65.00 price target on the stock.

James Cropper (LON:CRPR) had its house stock rating reiterated by analysts at Shore Capital.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. Needham & Company LLC currently has a $88.00 target price on the stock.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) had its market outperform rating reiterated by analysts at JMP Securities. They currently have a $310.00 price target on the stock.

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. HC Wainwright currently has a $90.00 price target on the stock.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) had its overweight rating reiterated by analysts at Morgan Stanley. Morgan Stanley currently has a $155.00 price target on the stock.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Benchmark Co.. The firm currently has a $58.00 target price on the stock.

Evans Bancorp (NYSEAMERICAN:EVBN) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

First Interstate BancSystem (NASDAQ:FIBK) had its market perform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods. They currently have a $29.00 target price on the stock.

Federal Home Loan Mortgage (OTCMKTS:FMCC) had its underperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wedbush. Wedbush currently has a $0.75 target price on the stock.

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) had its market outperform rating reissued by analysts at JMP Securities. The firm currently has a $53.00 target price on the stock.

Gossamer Bio (NASDAQ:GOSS) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. currently has a $8.00 target price on the stock.

Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. The firm currently has a $18.00 target price on the stock.

IMAX (NYSE:IMAX) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities. The firm currently has a $25.00 price target on the stock.

Indaptus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:INDP) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. They currently have a $12.00 target price on the stock.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) had its market perform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods. They currently have a $38.00 price target on the stock.

Disc Medicine (NASDAQ:IRON) had its outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at BMO Capital Markets. BMO Capital Markets currently has a $70.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $50.00.

Jacobs Engineering Group (LON:J) had its house stock rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) had its outperform rating reiterated by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. The firm currently has a $175.00 target price on the stock.

Kroger (NYSE:KR) had its outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group. Telsey Advisory Group currently has a $62.00 target price on the stock.

Keywords Studios (LON:KWS) had its neutral rating reaffirmed by analysts at Citigroup Inc.. Citigroup Inc. currently has a GBX 2,315 ($29.48) price target on the stock.

Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at HC Wainwright. The firm currently has a $46.00 price target on the stock.

Longboat Energy (LON:LBE) had its not rated rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX) was downgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a neutral rating to a sell rating. They currently have $81.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $89.00.

Lantronix (NASDAQ:LTRX) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Roth Mkm. The firm currently has a $9.00 price target on the stock.

Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Benchmark Co.. The firm currently has a $18.00 target price on the stock.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a $48.00 price target on the stock.

AG Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:MITT) had its market perform rating reissued by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods. They currently have a $7.50 target price on the stock.

monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. The firm currently has a $250.00 target price on the stock.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Truist Financial Co.. Truist Financial Co. currently has a $600.00 target price on the stock.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) was downgraded by analysts at KeyCorp from an overweight rating to a sector weight rating.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) was downgraded by analysts at Loop Capital from a buy rating to a hold rating. Loop Capital currently has $80.00 price target on the stock.

National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI) had its speculative buy rating reiterated by analysts at Benchmark Co.. They currently have a $6.00 price target on the stock.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) had its equal weight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They currently have a $92.00 target price on the stock.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. The firm currently has a $700.00 target price on the stock.

Nurix Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRIX) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. The firm currently has a $31.00 price target on the stock.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) had its neutral rating reissued by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They currently have a $187.00 price target on the stock.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) had its outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They currently have a $125.00 target price on the stock.

Pantheon Resources (LON:PANR) had its speculative buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc.. Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. currently has a GBX 90 ($1.15) target price on the stock.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR) had its outperform rating reiterated by analysts at BMO Capital Markets. The firm currently has a $235.00 price target on the stock.

Postal Realty Trust (NYSE:PSTL) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a $15.50 target price on the stock.

Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX) had its market outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at JMP Securities. JMP Securities currently has a $45.00 price target on the stock.

REX American Resources (NYSE:REX) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Truist Financial Co.. Truist Financial Co. currently has a $65.00 price target on the stock.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RIGL) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at HC Wainwright. HC Wainwright currently has a $15.00 target price on the stock.

Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO) had its neutral rating reissued by analysts at Citigroup Inc..

Cartesian Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RNAC) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. They currently have a $54.00 price target on the stock.

Rentokil Initial (LON:RTO) had its outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They currently have a GBX 590 ($7.51) target price on the stock.

South32 (LON:S32) had its neutral rating reissued by analysts at Citigroup Inc..

Savannah Energy (LON:SAVE) had its under review rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

J Sainsbury (LON:SBRY) had its house stock rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) had its market perform rating reissued by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods currently has a $76.00 price target on the stock.

Scilex (NASDAQ:SCLX) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. HC Wainwright currently has a $7.00 price target on the stock.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Truist Financial Co.. The firm currently has a $44.00 price target on the stock.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at HC Wainwright. They currently have a $41.00 price target on the stock.

Shattuck Labs (NASDAQ:STTK) was downgraded by analysts at BTIG Research from a buy rating to a neutral rating.

TrueBlue (NYSE:TBI) had its outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at BMO Capital Markets. BMO Capital Markets currently has a $13.00 price target on the stock.

Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They currently have a $7.00 target price on the stock.

United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI) had its market perform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods. The firm currently has a $38.00 target price on the stock.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) was downgraded by analysts at Loop Capital from a buy rating to a hold rating. They currently have $238.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $276.00.

Uranium Royalty (NASDAQ:UROY) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. The firm currently has a $7.70 price target on the stock.

Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Truist Financial Co.. They currently have a $120.00 price target on the stock.

Viasat (NASDAQ:VSAT) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. The firm currently has a $28.00 price target on the stock.

Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Benchmark Co.. They currently have a $20.00 price target on the stock.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) had its market outperform rating reiterated by analysts at JMP Securities. They currently have a $270.00 price target on the stock.

