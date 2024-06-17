Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) Price Target Raised to $550.00

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by Argus from $465.00 to $550.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the pharmaceutical company’s stock. Argus’ price target suggests a potential upside of 15.43% from the stock’s previous close.

VRTX has been the topic of several other research reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $450.00 to $456.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “sell” rating and issued a $371.00 price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Guggenheim boosted their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $445.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $438.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vertex Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $443.55.

Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $4.27 on Monday, hitting $476.46. 373,355 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,207,683. The stock has a market capitalization of $122.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 3.29 and a current ratio of 3.50. Vertex Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $335.82 and a 52 week high of $486.42. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $430.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $418.87.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The pharmaceutical company reported $4.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.66 by $1.10. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 39.46% and a return on equity of 23.08%. The company had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.67 earnings per share. Vertex Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Vertex Pharmaceuticals will post 15.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Edward Morrow Atkinson III sold 7,288 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $478.00, for a total value of $3,483,664.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,634,616. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Edward Morrow Atkinson III sold 7,288 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $478.00, for a total value of $3,483,664.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,972 shares in the company, valued at $7,634,616. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ourania Tatsis sold 2,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $439.11, for a total transaction of $1,031,908.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 53,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,502,484.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,086 shares of company stock valued at $11,983,266 over the last three months. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,293 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $933,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 636 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,932 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,193,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,001 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $407,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. Finally, Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC increased its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC now owns 800 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $326,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.96% of the company’s stock.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis (CF). It markets TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO for people with CF with at least one F508del mutation for 2 years of age or older; SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI for people with CF for 6 years of age or older; ORKAMBI for CF patients 1 year or older; and KALYDECO for the treatment of patients with 1 year or older who have CF with ivacaftor.

