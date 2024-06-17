Gossamer Bio (NASDAQ:GOSS) Receives Buy Rating from The Goldman Sachs Group

Gossamer Bio (NASDAQ:GOSS – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $8.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Gossamer Bio in a report on Monday, May 20th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $4.00 price target on shares of Gossamer Bio in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Gossamer Bio in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.65.

Shares of GOSS stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $0.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,560,668 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,403,779. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.94. Gossamer Bio has a 12-month low of $0.45 and a 12-month high of $1.88. The company has a quick ratio of 7.13, a current ratio of 7.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $124.87 million, a PE ratio of -0.53 and a beta of 1.91.

Gossamer Bio (NASDAQ:GOSS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19). On average, research analysts predict that Gossamer Bio will post -0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Gossamer Bio news, CEO Faheem Hasnain sold 23,172 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.16, for a total transaction of $26,879.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 120,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $139,539.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 5.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GOSS. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Gossamer Bio by 51.6% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,736,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,227,000 after purchasing an additional 931,248 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Gossamer Bio by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,763,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,881,000 after buying an additional 128,150 shares in the last quarter. Monaco Asset Management SAM raised its position in shares of Gossamer Bio by 98.6% during the 1st quarter. Monaco Asset Management SAM now owns 556,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $656,000 after buying an additional 276,000 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gossamer Bio during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Sivia Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gossamer Bio during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. 81.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gossamer Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing seralutinib for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) in the United States. The company is developing GB002, an inhaled, small molecule, platelet-derived growth factor receptor, or PDGFR, colony-stimulatin factor 1 receptor and c-KIT inhibitor, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of PAH.

