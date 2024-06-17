Beldex Price Up 3.3% Over Last 7 Days (BDX)

Beldex (BDX) traded down 7.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on June 17th. Beldex has a market capitalization of $231.35 million and $1.10 million worth of Beldex was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Beldex coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0359 or 0.00000054 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Beldex has traded up 3.3% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,528.77 or 0.05350114 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000614 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.30 or 0.00042910 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.96 or 0.00016617 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.22 or 0.00007915 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.86 or 0.00013438 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0813 or 0.00000123 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.02 or 0.00010637 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0948 or 0.00000144 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002054 BTC.

Beldex Profile

Beldex (CRYPTO:BDX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 15th, 2018. Beldex’s total supply is 9,925,145,822 coins and its circulating supply is 6,447,765,828 coins. Beldex’s official website is www.beldex.io. Beldex’s official message board is beldexcoin.medium.com. Beldex’s official Twitter account is @beldexcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Beldex

According to CryptoCompare, “Beldex (BDX) is a cryptocurrency token on its own blockchain, designed for decentralized, private transactions. It uses cryptographic techniques for enhanced security and privacy. BDX is part of the Beldex ecosystem, a privacy-centric platform offering a decentralized exchange and services prioritizing user privacy and security. The BDX token facilitates private transactions and may be used for additional services within the ecosystem, such as exchange fees or platform-specific functionalities.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beldex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beldex should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Beldex using one of the exchanges listed above.

