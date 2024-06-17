Sapphire (SAPP) Price Hits $0.0029

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 11.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on June 17th. In the last seven days, Sapphire has traded 6.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Sapphire has a market capitalization of $5.15 million and approximately $63.25 worth of Sapphire was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Sapphire coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0029 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,528.77 or 0.05350114 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000614 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $28.30 or 0.00042910 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.96 or 0.00016617 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.22 or 0.00007915 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.86 or 0.00013438 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0813 or 0.00000123 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.02 or 0.00010637 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0948 or 0.00000144 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002054 BTC.

About Sapphire

Sapphire (CRYPTO:SAPP) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 25th, 2019. Sapphire’s total supply is 1,786,983,598 coins and its circulating supply is 1,766,354,175 coins. The official website for Sapphire is sappcoin.com. Sapphire’s official Twitter account is @sapphire_core and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Sapphire coins (SAPP coins) will be used in the real economy as a stable means of payment and will be issued only to trustworthy partners who bring added value to the project. The goal is to have a coin that is easy to use, ensures fast payment transfers, is used and wanted.

[Telegram](https://t.me/sapphirecore)[Discord](https://discord.com/invite/v57uFHk)”

Sapphire Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sapphire directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sapphire should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Sapphire using one of the exchanges listed above.

