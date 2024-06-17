Bank of America Increases Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) Price Target to $200.00

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by research analysts at Bank of America from $197.00 to $200.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Bank of America‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 8.40% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Packaging Co. of America from $191.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. BNP Paribas cut Packaging Co. of America from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $182.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Packaging Co. of America from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $187.00 to $191.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. StockNews.com upgraded Packaging Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on Packaging Co. of America from $183.00 to $181.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $176.29.

Get Packaging Co. of America alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Packaging Co. of America

Packaging Co. of America Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE PKG traded up $1.82 during trading on Monday, hitting $184.50. The company had a trading volume of 115,541 shares, compared to its average volume of 629,069. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $180.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $175.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.46. Packaging Co. of America has a 12 month low of $127.69 and a 12 month high of $191.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.81 and a beta of 0.78.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.91 billion. Packaging Co. of America had a return on equity of 18.80% and a net margin of 9.25%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.20 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Packaging Co. of America will post 8.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Packaging Co. of America

In related news, Director Karen E. Gowland purchased 300 shares of Packaging Co. of America stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $182.06 per share, with a total value of $54,618.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $166,766.96. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FIL Ltd grew its stake in Packaging Co. of America by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,210,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $360,031,000 after purchasing an additional 55,000 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 49.3% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,446,303 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $274,421,000 after buying an additional 477,487 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 4.6% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,337,507 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $205,389,000 after buying an additional 58,444 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,182,797 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $192,689,000 after buying an additional 27,974 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America in the fourth quarter worth about $163,314,000. 89.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Packaging Co. of America

(Get Free Report)

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Packaging, Paper, and Corporate and Other. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Packaging Co. of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Packaging Co. of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.