Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) PT Raised to $280.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $255.00 to $280.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 18.38% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on AMAT. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Applied Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $215.00 to $210.00 in a report on Monday, May 13th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 target price on shares of Applied Materials in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Applied Materials from $222.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. B. Riley lifted their target price on Applied Materials from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on Applied Materials from $185.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $220.04.

Get Applied Materials alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on AMAT

Applied Materials Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of Applied Materials stock traded down $0.51 during trading on Monday, hitting $236.52. 394,877 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,682,020. The firm has a market cap of $195.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Applied Materials has a 52-week low of $129.21 and a 52-week high of $239.78. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $211.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $189.95.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.12. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 41.22% and a net margin of 27.57%. The company had revenue of $6.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.00 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Applied Materials will post 8.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Applied Materials news, SVP Teri A. Little sold 2,500 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.62, for a total transaction of $554,050.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 76,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,890,103.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Applied Materials news, SVP Teri A. Little sold 2,500 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.62, for a total transaction of $554,050.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 76,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,890,103.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Teri A. Little sold 7,500 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.02, for a total value of $1,597,650.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 78,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,767,230.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,000 shares of company stock valued at $6,598,500 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. SRN Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 5.0% in the first quarter. SRN Advisors LLC now owns 5,889 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,214,000 after buying an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Keynote Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Applied Materials during the first quarter worth $1,122,000. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX boosted its position in Applied Materials by 2.3% during the first quarter. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX now owns 24,182 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $5,024,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 3.1% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 50,028 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $9,938,000 after acquiring an additional 1,499 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Railway Pension Investments Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 32.9% in the first quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 236,368 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $48,746,000 after acquiring an additional 58,500 shares during the last quarter. 80.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Applied Materials

(Get Free Report)

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.