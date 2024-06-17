Research Analysts’ Upgrades for June 17th (BBY, BHF, CPRI, FATE, GEF, GLW, ICUI, ITUB, KDP, NEM)

Research Analysts’ upgrades for Monday, June 17th:

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) was upgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a neutral rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $106.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $85.00.

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF) was upgraded by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from an underperform rating to a market perform rating. The firm currently has $47.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $48.00.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI)

was upgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a neutral rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $41.00 price target on the stock.

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) was upgraded by analysts at Piper Sandler from a neutral rating to an overweight rating. Piper Sandler currently has $6.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $4.00.

Greif (NYSE:GEF) was upgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a neutral rating to a buy rating. They currently have $77.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $76.00.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) was upgraded by analysts at Fox Advisors from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating. The firm currently has $45.00 price target on the stock.

ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI) was upgraded by analysts at Raymond James from a market perform rating to an outperform rating. They currently have $135.00 price target on the stock.

Itaú Unibanco (NYSE:ITUB) was upgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP) was upgraded by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from a sell rating to a hold rating. They currently have $34.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $27.00.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM) was upgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a neutral rating to a buy rating. UBS Group AG currently has $50.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $40.00.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a neutral rating to an overweight rating. The firm currently has $105.00 target price on the stock.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) was upgraded by analysts at Guggenheim from a neutral rating to a buy rating. Guggenheim currently has $82.00 target price on the stock.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) was upgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a sell rating to a neutral rating. The firm currently has $124.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $112.00.

