TrueBlue (NYSE:TBI) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by BMO Capital Markets

TrueBlue (NYSE:TBI – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at BMO Capital Markets in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $13.00 price objective on the business services provider’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 27.58% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of TrueBlue from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th.

TrueBlue stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $10.19. The company had a trading volume of 96,111 shares, compared to its average volume of 381,621. The company has a market capitalization of $311.51 million, a P/E ratio of -27.40, a P/E/G ratio of 12.12 and a beta of 1.51. TrueBlue has a 12-month low of $9.96 and a 12-month high of $19.06. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.52.

TrueBlue (NYSE:TBI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The business services provider reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by $0.46. TrueBlue had a negative net margin of 0.63% and a positive return on equity of 3.02%. The firm had revenue of $403.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $400.24 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.06) EPS. TrueBlue’s quarterly revenue was down 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that TrueBlue will post 0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Invenomic Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in TrueBlue in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,557,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of TrueBlue in the first quarter worth $376,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of TrueBlue by 25.1% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 36,983 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $464,000 after acquiring an additional 7,417 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd grew its stake in shares of TrueBlue by 124.6% in the first quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 49,855 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $625,000 after acquiring an additional 27,656 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its stake in shares of TrueBlue by 0.4% in the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 358,787 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,492,000 after acquiring an additional 1,303 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.15% of the company’s stock.

TrueBlue, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides specialized workforce solutions in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Australia, and Puerto Rico. It operates through three segments: PeopleReady, PeopleManagement, and PeopleScout. The company PeopleReady segment provides general, industrial, and skilled trade contingent staffing services for construction, transportation, manufacturing, retail, hospitality, and renewable energy industries.

