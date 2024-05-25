Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Makes New $473,000 Investment in Fabrinet (NYSE:FN)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,483 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $473,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FN. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Fabrinet by 3.5% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,208 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $368,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Fabrinet by 61.1% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 58,470 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,742,000 after acquiring an additional 22,187 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Fabrinet by 15.9% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 503 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Fabrinet by 59.7% during the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 28,833 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,804,000 after acquiring an additional 10,773 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund purchased a new position in Fabrinet in the third quarter worth about $3,627,000. Institutional investors own 97.38% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Frank H. Levinson sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.71, for a total transaction of $1,450,260.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,379,922.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on FN shares. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 price target on shares of Fabrinet in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of Fabrinet from $173.00 to $171.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 price target on shares of Fabrinet in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Fabrinet from $210.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Northland Securities upgraded shares of Fabrinet from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $161.00.

FN opened at $246.11 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.68 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a 50-day moving average of $194.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $191.90. Fabrinet has a 12 month low of $97.82 and a 12 month high of $248.00.

Fabrinet provides optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company offers a range of advanced optical and electro-mechanical capabilities in the manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, printed circuit board assembly, advanced packaging, integration, final assembly, and testing.

