Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Purchases New Holdings in Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 3,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $477,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. ING Groep NV raised its position in Jacobs Solutions by 26,893.2% during the fourth quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 83,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,791,000 after acquiring an additional 82,831 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Jacobs Solutions by 14,897.6% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 321,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,737,000 after buying an additional 319,404 shares during the period. Laffer Tengler Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments Inc. now owns 12,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,602,000 after acquiring an additional 948 shares during the last quarter. Inceptionr LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at about $770,000. Finally, Thornburg Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Jacobs Solutions during the 4th quarter worth $804,000. 85.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Jacobs Solutions alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

J has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Argus increased their target price on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $161.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. William Blair lowered shares of Jacobs Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Bank of America increased their price target on Jacobs Solutions from $145.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $151.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on Jacobs Solutions from $154.00 to $153.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $156.82.

Jacobs Solutions Stock Up 1.4 %

J opened at $140.50 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $144.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $138.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The company has a market capitalization of $17.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.74. Jacobs Solutions Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $109.00 and a fifty-two week high of $154.50.

Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.07. Jacobs Solutions had a net margin of 3.83% and a return on equity of 14.59%. The company had revenue of $4.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.81 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Jacobs Solutions Inc. will post 7.98 EPS for the current year.

Jacobs Solutions Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 24th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 23rd. Jacobs Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.39%.

Insider Transactions at Jacobs Solutions

In other Jacobs Solutions news, CFO Kevin C. Berryman sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.20, for a total value of $229,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 233,104 shares in the company, valued at $35,711,532.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Jacobs Solutions news, CFO Kevin C. Berryman sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.20, for a total transaction of $229,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 233,104 shares in the company, valued at $35,711,532.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Patrick Hill sold 5,486 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.00, for a total transaction of $817,414.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 57,233 shares in the company, valued at $8,527,717. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,486 shares of company stock valued at $3,344,599 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Jacobs Solutions Company Profile

(Free Report)

Jacobs Solutions Inc provides consulting, technical, engineering, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Critical Mission Solutions, People & Places Solutions, Divergent Solutions, and PA Consulting segments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding J? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Jacobs Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jacobs Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.