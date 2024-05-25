Savara (NASDAQ:SVRA) Price Target Raised to $11.00 at Oppenheimer

Savara (NASDAQ:SVRA – Free Report) had its price target upped by Oppenheimer from $9.50 to $11.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

SVRA has been the subject of a number of other reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Savara from $7.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Savara from $10.00 to $7.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Savara in a report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a market outperform rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Savara in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $9.17.

Shares of NASDAQ:SVRA opened at $4.08 on Tuesday. Savara has a 12-month low of $2.55 and a 12-month high of $5.70. The company has a current ratio of 14.90, a quick ratio of 14.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market cap of $563.81 million, a PE ratio of -11.03 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.59.

Savara (NASDAQ:SVRA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.02. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Savara will post -0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co acquired a new stake in Savara in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. AJOVista LLC bought a new position in shares of Savara in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Savara during the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Savara during the fourth quarter worth approximately $74,000. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in Savara in the third quarter worth approximately $64,000. 87.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Savara Inc, formerly Mast Therapeutics, Inc, is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on the development and commercialization of novel therapies for the treatment of patients with rare respiratory diseases. Its pipeline includes AeroVanc, Molgradex and AIR001. AeroVanc is an inhaled formulation of vancomycin, which the Company is developing for the treatment of persistent methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus aureus, lung infection in cystic fibrosis patients.

