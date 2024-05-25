Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) Price Target Increased to $72.00 by Analysts at Benchmark

Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Benchmark from $55.00 to $72.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Benchmark currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on TCOM. StockNews.com cut shares of Trip.com Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Trip.com Group from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. CLSA lifted their target price on Trip.com Group from $55.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. HSBC increased their price target on Trip.com Group from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on Trip.com Group from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $60.30.

Shares of NASDAQ TCOM opened at $52.75 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $49.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Trip.com Group has a 12-month low of $30.70 and a 12-month high of $58.00. The company has a market cap of $33.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.76 and a beta of 0.52.

Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. Trip.com Group had a return on equity of 10.73% and a net margin of 22.99%. Research analysts anticipate that Trip.com Group will post 2.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Trip.com Group by 90.4% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 952 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the period. Clarity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Trip.com Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $66,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Trip.com Group during the first quarter worth about $74,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Trip.com Group by 29.5% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 613 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Trip.com Group by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the period. 35.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Trip.com Group Limited operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours and in-destination, corporate travel management, and other travel-related services in China and internationally. The company acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets, as well as provides train, long-distance bus, and ferry tickets; travel insurance products, such as flight delay, air accident, and baggage loss coverage; and air-ticket delivery, online check-in and seat selection, express security screening, real-time flight status tracker, and airport VIP lounge services.

