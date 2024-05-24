Nemes Rush Group LLC Buys 490 Shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Nemes Rush Group LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 22.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,655 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the period. Nemes Rush Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $736,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Keener Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 130.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 475.0% during the fourth quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 40.0% during the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 140 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlantic Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at $45,000.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IJH traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $59.22. 317,673 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,546,959. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.91 billion, a PE ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $59.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.02. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $46.30 and a 12 month high of $61.01.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

