Aigen Investment Management LP Purchases Shares of 7,293 Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 7,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $420,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Headinvest LLC bought a new position in shares of Monster Beverage in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Monster Beverage in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 34.6% during the third quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 774 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 40.8% during the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage in the third quarter valued at approximately $87,000. 72.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Monster Beverage alerts:

Monster Beverage Stock Up 0.2 %

MNST opened at $52.75 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $54.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.11, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.74. Monster Beverage Co. has a 12-month low of $47.13 and a 12-month high of $61.22. The business has a 50 day moving average of $55.62 and a 200-day moving average of $56.10.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Monster Beverage ( NASDAQ:MNST Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 billion. Monster Beverage had a net margin of 22.83% and a return on equity of 20.74%. Monster Beverage’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Monster Beverage Co. will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MNST. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $61.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Monster Beverage from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. HSBC cut their price target on Monster Beverage from $72.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Monster Beverage from $68.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Monster Beverage currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $61.32.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on MNST

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Mark J. Hall sold 659,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.55, for a total transaction of $38,584,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 777,840 shares in the company, valued at $45,542,532. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

About Monster Beverage

(Free Report)

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, Alcohol Brands, and Other.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MNST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Monster Beverage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monster Beverage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.