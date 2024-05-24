Aigen Investment Management LP Has $539,000 Holdings in Blue Bird Co. (NASDAQ:BLBD)

Aigen Investment Management LP decreased its position in shares of Blue Bird Co. (NASDAQ:BLBD – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 777 shares during the quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP’s holdings in Blue Bird were worth $539,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Blue Bird by 220.1% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 887 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Blue Bird in the 4th quarter valued at about $66,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Blue Bird in the 4th quarter valued at about $89,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Blue Bird by 568.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 3,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 3,225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Blue Bird in the 4th quarter valued at about $222,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.59% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Blue Bird from $35.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Blue Bird from $44.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Roth Mkm raised their price objective on shares of Blue Bird from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Blue Bird from $44.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their price objective on shares of Blue Bird from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.25.

Insider Buying and Selling at Blue Bird

In other news, President Britton Smith sold 6,228 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.49, for a total transaction of $208,575.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 87,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,922,002.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Blue Bird Price Performance

NASDAQ:BLBD traded up $0.97 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $54.59. The stock had a trading volume of 36,810 shares, compared to its average volume of 544,017. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of 21.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.56. Blue Bird Co. has a 12 month low of $17.59 and a 12 month high of $56.41.

Blue Bird Profile

Blue Bird Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells school buses in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Bus and Parts. It offers Type C, Type D, and specialty buses; and alternative power options through its propane powered, gasoline powered, compressed natural gas powered, and electric powered school buses, as well as diesel engines.

Further Reading

