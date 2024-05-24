Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd Sells 43 Shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd lessened its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Free Report) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,325 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 43 shares during the quarter. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $1,467,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MPWR. FMR LLC grew its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 35.0% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,583,803 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,655,717,000 after purchasing an additional 929,009 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the 4th quarter worth $362,477,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 87.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 387,523 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $179,036,000 after acquiring an additional 180,500 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,373,477 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,482,546,000 after acquiring an additional 123,946 shares during the period. Finally, Rokos Capital Management LLP grew its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 133.9% during the 3rd quarter. Rokos Capital Management LLP now owns 201,342 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $93,218,000 after acquiring an additional 115,250 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MPWR. Truist Financial increased their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $789.00 to $799.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $715.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $800.00 price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. KeyCorp raised their target price on Monolithic Power Systems to $850.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Monolithic Power Systems currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $743.78.

Monolithic Power Systems Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MPWR traded up $5.22 on Friday, hitting $751.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,336 shares, compared to its average volume of 524,873. The company has a market capitalization of $36.59 billion, a PE ratio of 88.96, a PEG ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 1.22. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $392.10 and a 1 year high of $778.15. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $678.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $643.07.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $457.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $447.76 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 21.01% and a net margin of 22.44%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 10.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Kuo Wei Herbert Chang sold 250 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $706.34, for a total transaction of $176,585.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,141 shares in the company, valued at $805,933.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Monolithic Power Systems news, Director Kuo Wei Herbert Chang sold 250 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $706.34, for a total transaction of $176,585.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,141 shares in the company, valued at $805,933.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Deming Xiao sold 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $769.40, for a total value of $1,000,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 206,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $158,818,009.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 46,380 shares of company stock valued at $32,026,223 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Monolithic Power Systems Company Profile

(Free Report)

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the storage and computing, automotive, enterprise data, consumer, communications, and industrial markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as cloud-based CPU servers, server artificial intelligence applications, storage applications, commercial notebooks, digital cockpit, power sources, home appliances, 4G and 5G infrastructure, and satellite communications applications.

Featured Stories

