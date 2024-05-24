The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) Stock Position Decreased by Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd

Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd cut its stake in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) by 92.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,822 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 581,396 shares during the quarter. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $1,735,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Patten Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 23,899 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $832,000 after buying an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 2.9% during the third quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,476 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $353,000 after buying an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Graypoint LLC grew its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 12,263 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $427,000 after buying an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 20.8% during the third quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 1,803 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Advisors Network LLC grew its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 3.9% during the third quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 8,553 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $288,000 after buying an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.44% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Debbie L. Pickle sold 38,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.61, for a total transaction of $1,513,102.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 60,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,392,840.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:WMB traded down $0.01 on Friday, reaching $40.10. The company had a trading volume of 184,591 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,798,581. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.27 and a twelve month high of $41.89. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $38.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.85, a P/E/G ratio of 6.41 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.10. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 16.27% and a net margin of 27.29%. The company had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.85 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th will be given a dividend of $0.475 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.74%. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 79.83%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on WMB. US Capital Advisors downgraded Williams Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. CIBC boosted their target price on Williams Companies from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Williams Companies from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Williams Companies from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Williams Companies from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.73.

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises natural gas pipelines; Transco, Northwest pipeline, MountainWest, and related natural gas storage facilities; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

