ProShares UltraShort Euro (NYSEARCA:EUO) Shares Sold by IMC Chicago LLC

IMC Chicago LLC cut its stake in shares of ProShares UltraShort Euro (NYSEARCA:EUO – Free Report) by 41.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 13,420 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,370 shares during the period. IMC Chicago LLC’s holdings in ProShares UltraShort Euro were worth $391,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
Shares of NYSEARCA EUO traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $30.84. 955 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,142. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.47. ProShares UltraShort Euro has a 1-year low of $27.44 and a 1-year high of $32.16.
