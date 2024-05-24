ProShares UltraShort Euro (NYSEARCA:EUO) Shares Sold by IMC Chicago LLC

IMC Chicago LLC cut its stake in shares of ProShares UltraShort Euro (NYSEARCA:EUO – Free Report) by 41.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 13,420 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,370 shares during the period. IMC Chicago LLC’s holdings in ProShares UltraShort Euro were worth $391,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

ProShares UltraShort Euro Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA EUO traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $30.84. 955 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,142. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.47. ProShares UltraShort Euro has a 1-year low of $27.44 and a 1-year high of $32.16.

Get ProShares UltraShort Euro alerts:

ProShares UltraShort Euro Profile

(Free Report)

Further Reading

The ProShares UltraShort Euro (EUO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Dollar per Euro index. The fund provides a -200% exposure to the daily performance of the EUR spot price against the US dollar as measured by Bloomberg. EUO was launched on Nov 25, 2008 and is managed by ProShares.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EUO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProShares UltraShort Euro (NYSEARCA:EUO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares UltraShort Euro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares UltraShort Euro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.