Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) Shares Purchased by Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd

Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd grew its position in shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Free Report) by 135.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,039 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 7,500 shares during the period. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $2,960,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VMC. Independent Advisor Alliance increased its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 6,411 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,455,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. Strs Ohio increased its position in Vulcan Materials by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 74,103 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $16,822,000 after acquiring an additional 4,412 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in Vulcan Materials by 50.6% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 32,713 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,384,000 after acquiring an additional 10,991 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in Vulcan Materials by 53.6% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 81,319 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $18,460,000 after acquiring an additional 28,369 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 17,706.3% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 47,899 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $10,874,000 after purchasing an additional 47,630 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

In related news, President Thompson S. Baker II sold 6,610 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.64, for a total transaction of $1,802,150.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 4,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,304,309.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Vulcan Materials news, Director Melissa H. Anderson sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.48, for a total value of $312,576.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $85,958.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Thompson S. Baker II sold 6,610 shares of Vulcan Materials stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.64, for a total value of $1,802,150.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 4,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,304,309.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,610 shares of company stock valued at $5,324,432 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VMC traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $257.12. 11,879 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 773,841. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $265.13 and its 200 day moving average is $242.57. Vulcan Materials has a 1-year low of $190.51 and a 1-year high of $276.58. The stock has a market cap of $34.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.83.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The construction company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. Vulcan Materials had a return on equity of 12.32% and a net margin of 11.92%. Vulcan Materials’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.95 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Vulcan Materials will post 8.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 24th will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.86%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Vulcan Materials from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $263.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Vulcan Materials from $298.00 to $319.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $264.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on Vulcan Materials from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Vulcan Materials currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $277.08.

Vulcan Materials Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies construction aggregates primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The company provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

