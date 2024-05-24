1,372 Shares in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) Acquired by InterOcean Capital Group LLC

InterOcean Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 1,372 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $558,000.
Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 92.7% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 106 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $34,000. Breakwater Capital Group increased its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 3.7% during the third quarter. Breakwater Capital Group now owns 972 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $359,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC boosted its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 6.1% during the third quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 17,483 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,080,000 after purchasing an additional 999 shares during the period. Finally, Lincoln National Corp boosted its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 12.9% during the third quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 1,346 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $468,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. 90.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of research firms have commented on VRTX. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $498.00 to $466.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Maxim Group cut shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $417.00 to $424.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $515.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vertex Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $432.18.
Insider Buying and Selling at Vertex Pharmaceuticals
In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Ourania Tatsis sold 354 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $425.70, for a total transaction of $150,697.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 55,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,755,762.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.
Vertex Pharmaceuticals Price Performance
NASDAQ VRTX traded up $3.44 during trading on Friday, hitting $454.24. 177,651 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,206,097. The company has a current ratio of 3.50, a quick ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market cap of $117.22 billion, a PE ratio of 29.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.39. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $320.01 and a fifty-two week high of $456.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $412.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $406.09.
Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The pharmaceutical company reported $4.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.66 by $1.10. The firm had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.58 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 23.08% and a net margin of 39.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.67 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 15.28 EPS for the current year.
Vertex Pharmaceuticals Profile
Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis (CF). It markets TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO for people with CF with at least one F508del mutation for 2 years of age or older; SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI for people with CF for 6 years of age or older; ORKAMBI for CF patients 1 year or older; and KALYDECO for the treatment of patients with 1 year or older who have CF with ivacaftor.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Vertex Pharmaceuticals
- The 3 Best Retail Stocks to Shop for in August
- NASDAQ 100 vs. NASDAQ Composite: A Detailed Breakdown of NASDAQ
- About the Markup Calculator
- These 2 Retail Traders Favorites are Nearing Major Breakouts
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
- Snowflake is Melting… Up, With a Double-Digit Upside Potential
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.