InterOcean Capital Group LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

InterOcean Capital Group LLC lowered its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Free Report) by 15.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,361 shares of the company’s stock after selling 610 shares during the period. InterOcean Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $553,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VXF. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Studio Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 77.5% in the third quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 9,966.7% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 302 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Extended Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

NYSEARCA:VXF traded up $1.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $170.90. The stock had a trading volume of 31,604 shares, compared to its average volume of 351,721. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $169.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $163.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.96 and a beta of 1.26. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 52 week low of $131.80 and a 52 week high of $176.20.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VXF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Extended Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Extended Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.