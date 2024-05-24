InterOcean Capital Group LLC Sells 89 Shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

InterOcean Capital Group LLC lowered its position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,220 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 89 shares during the quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $549,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Valero Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Valero Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Valero Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Valero Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Valero Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 78.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Valero Energy alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Valero Energy news, Director Kimberly S. Greene sold 720 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.12, for a total value of $113,846.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,314 shares in the company, valued at $2,105,209.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Valero Energy Stock Performance

NYSE:VLO traded up $1.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $163.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 227,103 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,130,864. Valero Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $105.66 and a 1 year high of $184.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market cap of $53.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.05, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.55. The business’s fifty day moving average is $166.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $144.71.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The oil and gas company reported $3.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.64. Valero Energy had a net margin of 5.01% and a return on equity of 24.82%. The company had revenue of $31.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $8.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Valero Energy Co. will post 18.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Valero Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 30th will be given a $1.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 29th. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.20%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

VLO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $198.00 to $187.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $130.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $173.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $154.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Argus lowered shares of Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $173.87.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Valero Energy

Valero Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells petroleum-based and low-carbon liquid transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, Mexico, Peru, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Valero Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valero Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.