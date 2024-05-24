InterOcean Capital Group LLC Has $547,000 Stock Position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December (BATS:PDEC)

InterOcean Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December (BATS:PDEC – Free Report) by 63.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,580 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,050 shares during the quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December were worth $547,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December by 128.7% during the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 1,290,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,289,000 after acquiring an additional 726,110 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 684,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,165,000 after acquiring an additional 71,340 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 577,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,695,000 after acquiring an additional 18,339 shares during the period. MBL Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. MBL Wealth LLC now owns 372,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,063,000 after acquiring an additional 2,886 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 301,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,755,000 after acquiring an additional 6,552 shares during the period.

Get Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - December alerts:

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December Price Performance

Shares of BATS:PDEC traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $37.01. 16,416 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $36.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.56. The stock has a market cap of $810.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.21 and a beta of 0.60.

About Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December

The Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December (PDEC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PDEC was launched on Dec 2, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PDEC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December (BATS:PDEC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - December Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - December and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.