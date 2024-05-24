Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) Reaches New 1-Year High at $325.19

Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $325.19 and last traded at $324.43, with a volume of 20572 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $321.78.

A number of brokerages have commented on ZBRA. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $315.00 target price (up from $300.00) on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Barclays assumed coverage on Zebra Technologies in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $292.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group raised their target price on Zebra Technologies from $340.00 to $368.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. StockNews.com upgraded Zebra Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Stephens increased their price target on Zebra Technologies from $335.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Zebra Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $312.27.

The company has a market capitalization of $16.66 billion, a PE ratio of 64.30 and a beta of 1.76. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $300.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $269.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.71. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 13.05% and a net margin of 5.99%. Zebra Technologies’s quarterly revenue was down 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.59 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 10.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Michael Cho sold 1,657 shares of Zebra Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.51, for a total transaction of $531,085.07. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,809 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,220,822.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Zebra Technologies by 27.5% during the 3rd quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,597 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in Zebra Technologies by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,595 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $614,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Zebra Technologies by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 851 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Zebra Technologies by 218.3% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 126,686 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,965,000 after acquiring an additional 86,888 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 37.5% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 10,937 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,587,000 after purchasing an additional 2,983 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.03% of the company’s stock.

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking, and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers that produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers that produce images, which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; radio frequency identification device (RFID) printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for printers, including carrying cases, vehicle mounts, and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

