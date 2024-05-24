e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) Updates FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 3.200-3.250 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 3.510. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.2 billion-$1.3 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.3 billion. e.l.f. Beauty also updated its FY25 guidance to $3.20-3.25 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ELF. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on e.l.f. Beauty from $168.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. StockNews.com downgraded e.l.f. Beauty from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on e.l.f. Beauty from $197.00 to $182.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on e.l.f. Beauty from $167.00 to $151.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, TD Cowen raised e.l.f. Beauty from a hold rating to a buy rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $220.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, e.l.f. Beauty presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $183.77.

Get e.l.f. Beauty alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on e.l.f. Beauty

e.l.f. Beauty Stock Performance

Insiders Place Their Bets

NYSE ELF traded up $7.06 on Friday, hitting $191.83. 486,928 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,591,416. The business’s fifty day moving average is $173.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $159.53. e.l.f. Beauty has a 12 month low of $88.47 and a 12 month high of $221.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.17, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.50.

In other e.l.f. Beauty news, CEO Tarang Amin sold 23,519 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.70, for a total transaction of $3,850,060.30. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 10,890 shares in the company, valued at $1,782,693. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other e.l.f. Beauty news, CEO Tarang Amin sold 23,519 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.70, for a total transaction of $3,850,060.30. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 10,890 shares in the company, valued at $1,782,693. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Joshua Allen Franks sold 29,388 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.40, for a total value of $4,890,163.20. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 108,748 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,095,667.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 201,600 shares of company stock worth $34,307,124 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

About e.l.f. Beauty

(Get Free Report)

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f. Cosmetics, e.l.f. Skin, Well People, and Keys Soulcare brand names worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, face, paw, and skin care products. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce platforms in the United States, and internationally primarily through distributors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for e.l.f. Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for e.l.f. Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.