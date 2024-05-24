Zuora (NYSE:ZUO) Releases FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Zuora (NYSE:ZUO – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.410-0.430 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 0.400. The company issued revenue guidance of $451.0 million-$459.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $453.9 million. Zuora also updated its FY25 guidance to $0.41-0.43 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently issued reports on ZUO. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Zuora in a report on Thursday. Lake Street Capital upped their price objective on Zuora from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Zuora from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Zuora from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Zuora in a research report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Zuora currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $11.83.

Zuora Price Performance

NYSE:ZUO traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $9.97. 75,838 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,474,576. The company has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.72 and a beta of 1.84. Zuora has a 1-year low of $7.05 and a 1-year high of $12.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 2.43. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.45 and a 200 day moving average of $8.92.

Zuora (NYSE:ZUO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.10. Zuora had a negative return on equity of 31.10% and a negative net margin of 14.28%. The company had revenue of $110.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.80 million. Research analysts forecast that Zuora will post -0.14 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Tien Tzuo sold 81,635 shares of Zuora stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.87, for a total value of $724,102.45. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 6,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,342.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Tien Tzuo sold 81,635 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.87, for a total transaction of $724,102.45. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 6,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,342.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Andrew M. Cohen sold 11,864 shares of Zuora stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.61, for a total value of $102,149.04. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 137,898 shares in the company, valued at $1,187,301.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 481,854 shares of company stock worth $4,393,048. Insiders own 8.62% of the company’s stock.

About Zuora

Zuora, Inc provides a monetization suite for modern businesses to help companies launch and scale new services and operate dynamic customer-centric business models. The company offers Zuora Billing that allows customers to deploy various pricing and packaging strategies to monetize their recurring revenue streams, bill customers, calculate prorations when subscriptions change, and automate billing and payment operations; Zuora Revenue, a revenue recognition and automation solution that accounting teams use to manage their complex revenue streams; Zuora Payments to provide payment orchestration services for companies looking to operate globally; and Zephr, a digital subscriber experience platform that helps companies orchestrate dynamic experiences that increase conversion, reduce churn, and nurture ongoing subscriber relationships.

