Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO) Plans $0.28 Quarterly Dividend

Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 23rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th will be given a dividend of 0.28 per share by the auto parts company on Tuesday, June 18th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 4th.

Monro has raised its dividend by an average of 8.4% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 19 consecutive years. Monro has a payout ratio of 61.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Monro to earn $1.68 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.12 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 66.7%.

Get Monro alerts:

Monro Stock Down 11.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MNRO opened at $22.89 on Friday. Monro has a 12 month low of $22.72 and a 12 month high of $44.11. The firm has a market cap of $684.41 million, a P/E ratio of 21.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $28.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.83.

Monro Company Profile

Monro ( NASDAQ:MNRO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The auto parts company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.13). Monro had a net margin of 2.68% and a return on equity of 5.59%. The company had revenue of $310.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $320.16 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.08 earnings per share. Monro’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Monro will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

(Get Free Report)

Monro, Inc provides automotive undercar repair, and tire sales and services in the United States. It offers replacement tires and tire related services, automotive undercar repair services, and routine maintenance services primarily to passenger cars, light trucks, and vans. The company also provides other products and services for brakes; mufflers and exhaust systems; and steering, drive train, suspension, and wheel alignment.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Monro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.