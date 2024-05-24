Insider Buying: GEE Group Inc. (NYSE:JOB) CFO Purchases 46,300 Shares of Stock

GEE Group Inc. (NYSE:JOB – Get Free Report) CFO Kim D. Thorpe acquired 46,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $0.36 per share, for a total transaction of $16,668.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 1,321,355 shares in the company, valued at approximately $475,687.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

GEE Group Stock Up 4.4 %

GEE Group stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.35. 128,791 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 224,081. GEE Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.30 and a twelve month high of $0.63. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.34 and a 200-day moving average of $0.43. The company has a market cap of $38.60 million, a P/E ratio of 5.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.55.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of GEE Group in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On GEE Group

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in GEE Group stock. Cable Car Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of GEE Group Inc. (NYSE:JOB – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 5,683,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,843,000. GEE Group comprises approximately 3.2% of Cable Car Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Cable Car Capital LLC owned about 5.23% of GEE Group at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.38% of the company’s stock.

About GEE Group

GEE Group Inc provides permanent and temporary professional and industrial staffing and placement services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Industrial Staffing Services and Professional Staffing Services. It offers placement of information technology, accounting, finance, office, engineering, engineering professionals for direct hire and contract staffing services, and data entry assistants; and temporary staffing services for industrial clients.

