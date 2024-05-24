Saba Capital Management, L.P. Purchases 2,117 Shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MAV) Stock

Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MAV – Get Free Report) major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 2,117 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.05 per share, for a total transaction of $17,041.85. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 2,823,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,727,210.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Saba Capital Management, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund alerts:

On Tuesday, May 21st, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 20,874 shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.12 per share, with a total value of $169,496.88.

On Wednesday, May 15th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 49,514 shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.08 per share, with a total value of $400,073.12.

On Friday, May 3rd, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 13,162 shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.96 per share, with a total value of $104,769.52.

On Wednesday, May 1st, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 24,037 shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.82 per share, with a total value of $187,969.34.

On Wednesday, April 24th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 7,534 shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.82 per share, with a total value of $58,915.88.

On Tuesday, March 19th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 18,383 shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.12 per share, with a total value of $149,269.96.

Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund stock traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $8.03. The company had a trading volume of 8,332 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,999. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.90. Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.37 and a 52 week high of $8.19.

Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.0325 per share. This represents a $0.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Camelot Portfolios LLC lifted its position in Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 17,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund by 18.2% during the 3rd quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 13,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 97,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $655,000 after purchasing an additional 2,605 shares during the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC grew its stake in Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 138,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,128,000 after buying an additional 4,223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its stake in Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund by 46.9% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 20,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 6,470 shares during the last quarter.

Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It invests primarily in municipal bonds. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays Capital High Yield Municipal Bond Index and the Barclays Capital Municipal Bond Index.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.