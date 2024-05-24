Ondas Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ONDS) Director Acquires $20,414.88 in Stock

Ondas Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ONDS – Get Free Report) Director Joseph V. Popolo bought 28,354 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $0.72 per share, with a total value of $20,414.88. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,312,599 shares in the company, valued at approximately $945,071.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

ONDS stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.71. The stock had a trading volume of 34,764 shares, compared to its average volume of 252,789. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.15. Ondas Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.31 and a 52-week high of $2.14.

Ondas (NASDAQ:ONDS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 1st. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter. Ondas had a negative return on equity of 108.29% and a negative net margin of 307.07%. The company had revenue of $4.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.26 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Ondas Holdings Inc. will post -0.51 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ONDS. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Ondas in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Ondas in the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Cito Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ondas by 53.8% during the third quarter. Cito Capital Group LLC now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 35,000 shares during the last quarter. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ondas during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $177,000. Finally, Ceeto Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Ondas by 35.4% in the 1st quarter. Ceeto Capital Group LLC now owns 260,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 68,000 shares during the last quarter. 37.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ondas Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides private wireless, drone, and automated data solutions. It operates in two segments, Ondas Networks and Ondas Autonomous Systems. The company designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports FullMAX, a software defined radio (SDR) platform for wide-area broadband networks.

