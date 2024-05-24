InterOcean Capital Group LLC Invests $440,000 in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – October (NYSEARCA:GOCT)

InterOcean Capital Group LLC bought a new position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – October (NYSEARCA:GOCT – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 13,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $440,000.

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – October Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA GOCT traded up $0.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $33.88. The company had a trading volume of 2,325 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,372. FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – October has a 12-month low of $29.89 and a 12-month high of $33.89. The business’s 50-day moving average is $33.46 and its 200 day moving average is $32.75.

Get FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF - October alerts:

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – October Profile

(Free Report)

Recommended Stories

The FT Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – October (GOCT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust over a specific holdings period. The actively managed fund holds options and collateral.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOCT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – October (NYSEARCA:GOCT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF - October Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF - October and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.