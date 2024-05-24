Sara Kelly Sells 250 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Stock

Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) EVP Sara Kelly sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.50, for a total transaction of $19,375.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,191 shares in the company, valued at $3,579,802.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

On Monday, April 22nd, Sara Kelly sold 250 shares of Starbucks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total value of $22,000.00.

On Thursday, March 21st, Sara Kelly sold 250 shares of Starbucks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.63, for a total value of $23,157.50.

Shares of Starbucks stock traded up $0.16 during trading on Friday, hitting $78.47. 1,073,632 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,182,246. Starbucks Co. has a 1-year low of $71.80 and a 1-year high of $107.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $84.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $92.05.

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The coffee company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $8.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.12 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 49.91% and a net margin of 11.38%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.74 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 3.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.81%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SBUX. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Starbucks by 0.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 108,403,768 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $9,907,020,000 after acquiring an additional 470,498 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 15,217,752 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,388,924,000 after purchasing an additional 232,031 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth $1,240,652,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Starbucks by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 11,367,331 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,091,378,000 after buying an additional 268,030 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Starbucks by 11.8% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,541,739 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $962,144,000 after buying an additional 1,115,051 shares during the period. 72.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on SBUX shares. HSBC cut their price target on Starbucks from $107.00 to $84.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $102.00 price target on shares of Starbucks in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Starbucks from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Starbucks from $94.00 to $84.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.43.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

