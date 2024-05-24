Simon Tilley Buys 300,000 Shares of Locality Planning Energy Holdings Limited (ASX:LPE) Stock

Locality Planning Energy Holdings Limited (ASX:LPE – Get Free Report) insider Simon Tilley acquired 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of A$0.10 ($0.07) per share, for a total transaction of A$30,000.00 ($20,000.00).
Simon Tilley also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, May 20th, Simon Tilley purchased 100,000 shares of Locality Planning Energy stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$0.13 ($0.09) per share, for a total transaction of A$13,100.00 ($8,733.33).
- On Friday, May 3rd, Simon Tilley acquired 200,000 shares of Locality Planning Energy stock. The shares were bought at an average price of A$0.08 ($0.05) per share, for a total transaction of A$16,200.00 ($10,800.00).
Locality Planning Energy Price Performance
The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.22.
About Locality Planning Energy
Locality Planning Energy Holdings Limited provides electricity and utility services to residential and commercial customers throughout the Australian National Electricity Market. The company is based in Maroochydore, Australia.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Locality Planning Energy
- How to Evaluate a Stock Before Buying
- NASDAQ 100 vs. NASDAQ Composite: A Detailed Breakdown of NASDAQ
- Earnings Per Share Calculator: How to Calculate EPS
- These 2 Retail Traders Favorites are Nearing Major Breakouts
- Where to Find Earnings Call Transcripts
- Snowflake is Melting… Up, With a Double-Digit Upside Potential
Receive News & Ratings for Locality Planning Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Locality Planning Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.