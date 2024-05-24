Simon Tilley Buys 300,000 Shares of Locality Planning Energy Holdings Limited (ASX:LPE) Stock

Locality Planning Energy Holdings Limited (ASX:LPE – Get Free Report) insider Simon Tilley acquired 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of A$0.10 ($0.07) per share, for a total transaction of A$30,000.00 ($20,000.00).

Simon Tilley also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Locality Planning Energy alerts:

On Monday, May 20th, Simon Tilley purchased 100,000 shares of Locality Planning Energy stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$0.13 ($0.09) per share, for a total transaction of A$13,100.00 ($8,733.33).

On Friday, May 3rd, Simon Tilley acquired 200,000 shares of Locality Planning Energy stock. The shares were bought at an average price of A$0.08 ($0.05) per share, for a total transaction of A$16,200.00 ($10,800.00).

Locality Planning Energy Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.22.

About Locality Planning Energy

Locality Planning Energy Holdings Limited provides electricity and utility services to residential and commercial customers throughout the Australian National Electricity Market. The company is based in Maroochydore, Australia.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Locality Planning Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Locality Planning Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.