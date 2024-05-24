Bankwell Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWFG) EVP Steven H. Brunner Sells 1,405 Shares

Bankwell Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWFG – Get Free Report) EVP Steven H. Brunner sold 1,405 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.12, for a total transaction of $33,888.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,218.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Bankwell Financial Group Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of BWFG stock traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $24.24. 12,092 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,067. The stock has a market cap of $191.50 million, a P/E ratio of 6.31 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $24.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.38. Bankwell Financial Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.47 and a 52-week high of $30.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Bankwell Financial Group (NASDAQ:BWFG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The bank reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $22.06 million during the quarter. Bankwell Financial Group had a net margin of 15.28% and a return on equity of 11.55%.

Bankwell Financial Group Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 9th. Bankwell Financial Group’s payout ratio is 20.83%.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on shares of Bankwell Financial Group from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bankwell Financial Group

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BWFG. AJOVista LLC acquired a new position in Bankwell Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $67,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its stake in shares of Bankwell Financial Group by 119.9% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 2,901 shares of the bank’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,582 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Bankwell Financial Group by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,685 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 1,344 shares in the last quarter. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bankwell Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $241,000. Finally, Bridge City Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Bankwell Financial Group by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC now owns 11,718 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 1,780 shares in the last quarter. 35.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bankwell Financial Group Company Profile

Bankwell Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bankwell Bank that provides various banking services for individual and commercial customers. It offers various traditional depository products, including checking, savings, money market, and certificates of deposit. The company also provides first mortgage loans secured by one-to-four family owner occupied residential properties for personal use; home equity loans and home equity lines of credit secured by owner occupied one-to-four family residential properties; loans secured by commercial real estate, multi-family dwellings, owner-occupied commercial real estate, and investor-owned one-to-four family dwellings; commercial construction loans for commercial development projects, including apartment buildings and condominiums, as well as office buildings, retail, and other income producing properties; land loans; commercial business loans secured by assignments of corporate assets and personal guarantees of the business owners; loans to finance insurance premiums; overdraft lines of credit; and unsecured personal loans.

