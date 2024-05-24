Ken Yew (Ronald) Chan Acquires 23,357 Shares of Finbar Group Limited (ASX:FRI) Stock

Finbar Group Limited (ASX:FRI – Get Free Report) insider Ken Yew (Ronald) Chan bought 23,357 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$0.76 ($0.51) per share, with a total value of A$17,751.32 ($11,834.21).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.90, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.09.

Finbar Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops and invests in properties in Australia. It engages in the development of commercial properties and medium to high density residential buildings, as well as rents its properties. Finbar Group Limited was incorporated in 1984 and is based in East Perth, Australia.

