One Liberty Properties, Inc. (NYSE:OLP) COO Sells $28,800.00 in Stock

One Liberty Properties, Inc. (NYSE:OLP – Get Free Report) COO Justin Clair sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total value of $28,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 43,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,033,176. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
One Liberty Properties Trading Down 0.2 %
Shares of NYSE OLP traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $23.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,415 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,532. One Liberty Properties, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.55 and a 12-month high of $24.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market cap of $487.35 million, a P/E ratio of 17.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.31. The business’s 50 day moving average is $22.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.64.
One Liberty Properties Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 27th were paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 26th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.78%. One Liberty Properties’s payout ratio is 132.35%.
Institutional Trading of One Liberty Properties
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
OLP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of One Liberty Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of One Liberty Properties from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th.
View Our Latest Research Report on OLP
One Liberty Properties Company Profile
One Liberty is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust incorporated in Maryland in 1982. The Company acquires, owns and manages a geographically diversified portfolio consisting primarily of industrial and retail properties. Many of these properties are subject to long-term net leases under which the tenant is typically responsible for the property's real estate taxes, insurance and ordinary maintenance and repairs.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than One Liberty Properties
- Why Invest in Biotech Stocks
- NASDAQ 100 vs. NASDAQ Composite: A Detailed Breakdown of NASDAQ
- How to Invest in Tech Stocks and Top Tech Stocks to Consider
- These 2 Retail Traders Favorites are Nearing Major Breakouts
- 3 Stocks to Consider Buying in October
- Snowflake is Melting… Up, With a Double-Digit Upside Potential
Receive News & Ratings for One Liberty Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for One Liberty Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.