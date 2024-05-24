One Liberty Properties, Inc. (NYSE:OLP) COO Sells $28,800.00 in Stock

One Liberty Properties, Inc. (NYSE:OLP – Get Free Report) COO Justin Clair sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total value of $28,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 43,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,033,176. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

One Liberty Properties Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE OLP traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $23.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,415 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,532. One Liberty Properties, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.55 and a 12-month high of $24.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market cap of $487.35 million, a P/E ratio of 17.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.31. The business’s 50 day moving average is $22.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.64.

One Liberty Properties Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 27th were paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 26th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.78%. One Liberty Properties’s payout ratio is 132.35%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in One Liberty Properties by 41.2% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 104,347 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,286,000 after buying an additional 30,470 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of One Liberty Properties by 14.4% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 23,574 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $434,000 after acquiring an additional 2,968 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of One Liberty Properties by 54.7% during the third quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,667 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $409,000 after acquiring an additional 7,658 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of One Liberty Properties by 26.6% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 9,181 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 1,930 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of One Liberty Properties by 0.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,770,297 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,406,000 after purchasing an additional 7,431 shares during the period. 36.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

OLP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of One Liberty Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of One Liberty Properties from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th.

One Liberty is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust incorporated in Maryland in 1982. The Company acquires, owns and manages a geographically diversified portfolio consisting primarily of industrial and retail properties. Many of these properties are subject to long-term net leases under which the tenant is typically responsible for the property's real estate taxes, insurance and ordinary maintenance and repairs.

