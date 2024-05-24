Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HIO) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.04 Per Share

Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HIO – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, May 22nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 21st will be given a dividend of 0.036 per share by the closed-end fund on Monday, July 1st. This represents a $0.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.47%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 21st. This is a positive change from Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04.

Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 0.6% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years.

Get Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund alerts:

Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of HIO stock opened at $3.77 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.86. Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund has a one year low of $3.52 and a one year high of $4.03.

About Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund

Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed-income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company and Western Asset Management Company Limited. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.