718 Shares in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Bought by Northwest Financial Advisors

Northwest Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $167,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Marquette Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 126,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,424,000 after acquiring an additional 17,534 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 74.1% in the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,947,000 after buying an additional 6,024 shares in the last quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc boosted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 4.2% in the third quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 17,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,573,000 after buying an additional 697 shares in the last quarter. Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 20.7% during the fourth quarter. Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC now owns 2,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $468,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.1% during the third quarter. Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 19,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,998,000 after buying an additional 208 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VO opened at $245.74 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $63.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.64 and a beta of 0.98. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $194.79 and a 12 month high of $250.41. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $243.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $230.75.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.