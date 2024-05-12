Northwest Financial Advisors Takes $180,000 Position in Invesco Building & Construction ETF (NYSEARCA:PKB)

Northwest Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Invesco Building & Construction ETF (NYSEARCA:PKB – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 2,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $180,000. Northwest Financial Advisors owned approximately 0.06% of Invesco Building & Construction ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in Invesco Building & Construction ETF by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 9,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $586,000 after acquiring an additional 1,030 shares in the last quarter. Choreo LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Building & Construction ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Absolute Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Building & Construction ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $221,000. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in Invesco Building & Construction ETF by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 45,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,849,000 after buying an additional 2,081 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Building & Construction ETF by 49.4% during the fourth quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 15,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $953,000 after purchasing an additional 4,994 shares during the period.

Invesco Building & Construction ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA PKB opened at $72.88 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $299.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.63 and a beta of 1.37. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.82. Invesco Building & Construction ETF has a 12-month low of $45.61 and a 12-month high of $75.18.

Invesco Building & Construction ETF Profile

PowerShares Dynamic Building & Construction Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Building & Construction Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index evaluates companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investment timeliness and risk factors.

