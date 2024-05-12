Northwest Financial Advisors Invests $163,000 in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPS)

Northwest Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPS – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 5,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $163,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of RSPS. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of RSPS opened at $32.57 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF has a 12 month low of $28.28 and a 12 month high of $35.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $32.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.23. The firm has a market cap of $437.67 million, a P/E ratio of 16.20 and a beta of 0.71.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF (RSPS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in consumer staples equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of large-cap US consumer staples stocks drawn from the S&P 500. RSPS was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.