Modiv Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:MDV) Expected to Post Q4 2025 Earnings of $0.35 Per Share

Modiv Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:MDV – Free Report) – Research analysts at B. Riley raised their Q4 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Modiv Industrial in a research report issued on Wednesday, May 8th. B. Riley analyst B. Maher now expects that the company will earn $0.35 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.34. The consensus estimate for Modiv Industrial’s current full-year earnings is $1.38 per share.

Modiv Industrial (NYSE:MDV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 4th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.35). The business had revenue of $12.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.53 million. Modiv Industrial had a net margin of 1.80% and a return on equity of 0.37%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.68 earnings per share.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners assumed coverage on Modiv Industrial in a report on Monday, April 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock.

Modiv Industrial Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:MDV traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $15.14. The company had a trading volume of 674 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,920. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.18. The stock has a market cap of $142.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.28, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of -0.22. Modiv Industrial has a 12 month low of $11.79 and a 12 month high of $19.12.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Modiv Industrial

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Modiv Industrial stock. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its holdings in Modiv Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:MDV – Free Report) by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 46,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,935 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned approximately 0.61% of Modiv Industrial worth $768,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 8.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder First City Investment Group, L sold 3,654 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.02, for a total transaction of $62,191.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 651,972 shares in the company, valued at $11,096,563.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 1,045 shares of company stock valued at $15,597 and sold 5,953 shares valued at $101,438. Company insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Modiv Industrial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a $0.0958 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. Modiv Industrial’s payout ratio is currently -244.68%.

About Modiv Industrial

Modiv Industrial, Inc is an internally managed REIT that is focused on single-tenant net-lease industrial manufacturing real estate. The Company actively acquires critical industrial manufacturing properties with long-term leases to tenants that fuel the national economy and strengthen the nation's supply chains.

