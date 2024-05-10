10,314 Shares in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV) Purchased by Lincoln National Corp

Lincoln National Corp acquired a new stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 10,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,034,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 474.5% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 112.1% in the 3rd quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 562 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SGOV opened at $100.44 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $100.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $100.47. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $100.04 and a 12-month high of $100.74.

