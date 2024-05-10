Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Stock Holdings Increased by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 59.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,887,119 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 705,607 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.49% of Vanguard Real Estate ETF worth $166,746,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Buck Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Capital Investment Counsel Inc purchased a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Halpern Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Stock Up 2.1 %

VNQ opened at $83.12 on Friday. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 12-month low of $70.61 and a 12-month high of $90.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.09 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $83.49 and a 200-day moving average of $83.07.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Company Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

