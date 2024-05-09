Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC Acquires 7,066 Shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) by 14.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,857 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,066 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $2,851,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VTEB. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,078,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the period. Snider Financial Group raised its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 38,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,987,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Regimen Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 0.7% during the third quarter. Regimen Wealth LLC now owns 37,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,814,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lakewood Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Lakewood Asset Management LLC now owns 8,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares in the last quarter.

VTEB stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $50.25. The company had a trading volume of 2,209,299 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,138,508. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $50.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.13. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $47.14 and a 12-month high of $51.15.

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

